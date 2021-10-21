 Skip to main content
Stitchers group donates fidget blankets for dementia patients
Stitchers group donates fidget blankets for dementia patients

Angelic Health is most grateful for the very generous donation of fidget blankets by the South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild of Tuckahoe. The group makes beautiful fidget blankets for our hospice patients with dementia. The blankets have calming effect for these patients.

