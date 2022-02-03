State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program seeks applicants

State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 by expanding its Neighborhood Assist grant program to help communities. This year, the program will award 100 $25,000 grants (vs. 40 grants in previous years) to nonprofit organizations and schools to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. Additionally, we’re doubling the number of accepted cause submissions to 4,000.

“State Farm Neighborhood Assist truly embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for 100 years - being a good neighbor,” said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm. “We are excited about expanding the program in 2022 to help even more neighborhoods.”

Here’s how the program works:

Submission Phase: Starts Feb. 16 and ends when 4,000 submissions are reached

Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. You can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. We will accept the first 4,000 submissions. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.

Voting Phase: April 27-May 6