Standup comic Randi Simon Lupo reveals serious side in one-woman show

“I wanted to tell a story where there’s no pressure to be funny. People do laugh at times. But I cannot categorize it as a comedy, I’m a comedian doing a more serious show,” she explains of her autobiographical, “kaleidoscope” show, which illustrates various instances of her life from the heartbreaking to the heart touching.

Lupo grew up one of four kids in Brooklyn, with a demanding father who expected his children to be successful at everything, and a mother who valued beauty above all else. At a young age, Lupo was diagnosed with scoliosis and several learning disabilities, which forced her to develop her own unique coping mechanisms. Growing up, she attended numerous therapy sessions and befriended many therapists along the way.

The one-woman show was something she says she “had to do” and was, ultimately, very healing for her.

“Nobody comes out of childhood unscathed, everybody has different experiences. You didn’t go through what I went through, I didn’t go through what you went through,” says Lupo, who currently resides with her husband, the show’s executive producer, Patrick Mirucki in Central Jersey. “The point is that you can be OK. It can really be OK.”