Spring Walking Tours offered at Historic Cold Spring Village

Enjoy beautiful weather as you take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by.

Learn the history of several Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived in them. Visit the Country Store where you can purchase a unique souvenir of the Village, then enjoy a complementary mini flight tasting (4oz.) at Cold Spring Brewery (beer, sarsaparilla or water).

Tours are offered at 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays, beginning March 20 through June 18. Tours are $12 and $10 ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Rt.626 Gate House. Click on the red BOOK NOW button at HCSV.org to reserve your tickets today.