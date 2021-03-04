 Skip to main content
Spring Green Up Day at Historic Cold Spring Village
Spring Green Up Day at Historic Cold Spring Village

Civil War Weekend HCSV

Civil War re-enactors take part in a mock battle on the grounds of the village. Annual Civil War Weekend held at Historic Cold Spring Village in Lower Township. Sunday Sept 17, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographe

Feeling the need to do a little spring cleaning? Us too!

Come join us at Historic Cold Spring Village on March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon for our first annual Spring Green-Up Day! We are assembling and deploying the “Green–Up Crew” to assist the Village in preparation for the upcoming season.

We need volunteers to help rake, pick up small debris, trash and other minor but very important projects. If you are interested in helping out or would like to provide material support such as trash bags, rakes, etc., please contact Bill Cloer at 609-898-2300, ext. 17.

