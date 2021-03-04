Spring Green Up Day at Historic Cold Spring Village

Feeling the need to do a little spring cleaning? Us too!

Come join us at Historic Cold Spring Village on March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon for our first annual Spring Green-Up Day! We are assembling and deploying the “Green–Up Crew” to assist the Village in preparation for the upcoming season.

We need volunteers to help rake, pick up small debris, trash and other minor but very important projects. If you are interested in helping out or would like to provide material support such as trash bags, rakes, etc., please contact Bill Cloer at 609-898-2300, ext. 17.