SPQR Stage Company to Host ‘New Works Weekend’ in Somers Point -- Two-day festival of new plays gives writers an opportunity to showcase in front of live audience

SOMERS POINT — SPQR Stage Company is pleased to host the fourth-annual “New Works Weekend,” a two-day showcase on Feb. 19 and 20 of new plays written by local and regional playwrights.

Seven 10-minute original plays will be staged, some for the very first time, at Somers Point’s Studio;Space during the “New Play Festival,” an event that was launched at SPQR’s original location, the Cape May Aerodrome.

SPQR Artistic Director Bill Sterritt, a long-time proponent for fresh and original works to have a place to be seen, developed the idea for the event.

“I learned that there’s a decent amount of South Jersey residents writing plays either as a career or a hobby or just for fun. But their stories only existed on paper,” said Sterritt, of Cape May. “Plays need somewhere to live and breathe and grow. I wanted to help give these talented writers a place to showcase their works.”