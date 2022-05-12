“Speed and Scale” by John Doerr Sustainable Book Group May 17th Zoom

The Sustainable Book Group for Ocean City and Upper Township will hold a Zoom discussion session on the book “Speed and Scale” by John Doerr at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Register in advance to receive the Zoom link for this meeting: bit.ly/SustainableBookGroup17May

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining this virtual meeting.

These monthly discussions feature books about the changing climate/environment and related topics.

The Sustainable Book Group is partnering in conjunction with the Ocean City Free Public Library and the Upper Cape Branch of the Cape May County Library. The libraries will provide extra copies of selected books each month. Participants in the book group can check with their library for book availability and reserving holds at oceancitylibrary.org or cmclibrary.org.

Copies of “Speed and Scale” by John Doerr can be purchased at Sun Rose Words & Music, 756 Asbury Ave, Ocean City or at sunrosebooks.com.

Registered attendees for May 17 will receive a Reader’s Guide with a discussion outline and reference links about the book.

To recommend a book for the month of June or for any additional information, please contact Ralph Cooper at uppercapesustainability@gmail.com or 609.464.0920.