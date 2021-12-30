Special Solstice Solar Power !

The sun is a powerful entity — I found that out yet again on Solstice Eve.
Now, I’m not the one who usually hangs the laundry out on the clothesline, though collectively this is our preferred method of clothes drying. My dear wife usually swoops out when the washer cycle is done and, “zip”, “snap”, “zoom” it’s up and it’s all good ! Not that I haven’t or wouldn’t do it at any given time, of course.
She just happened to ask me if I would hang the wet clothes in the basket on the line, as she was busy on a virtual meeting or something, I forget.
Stepping out into the back yard, I looked at the bright afternoon sun, so very low in the sky on this Solstice Eve. It was ringed ever so slightly with some crystalline, opal clouds; yet not occluded in size, shape or intensity. The penetrating warmth of the sun, surrounded this day by the delicious ambient coolness, just stopped me in my tracks. Standing there, with laundry basket, a wet T-shirt draped over one hand and a lonely sock over the other.
What a time for science, philosophy and profound memories to come “washing” over me and this basket as I did my solemn procession to said clothesline.
Somewhere between respectfully pinning the undergarments and deciding yet again which way a t-shirt dries quickest (arms up or down?), I realized I was having some kind of “moment” here. Mind you, no wine, beer, eggnog or any other substance was involved prior to this.
Here we are, at the farthest point away from our life-giving star; yet it hasn’t abandoned us, it’s radiant warmth is soothing and reassuring.
“We are stardust, we are golden, we are billion year-old carbon … ,” now Joni Mitchell sneaks in to my thoughts. She reminds me that we are all the stuff of cosmic composite, nothing more, nothing less. The laundry installation goes alternately slow and slower, under the weight of these heavy thoughts.
The distant Solstice sun continues to deliver the warmth for the task at hand, aided by a gentle companion breeze.
“We should be using Nature’s inexhaustible sources of energy, sun, wind and tide,” Thomas Edison leans in from 1932 and reminds me of that nugget of advice, which I have taped over my hopelessly cluttered desk.
The basket is empty now and I’ve taken way too much time to do the job. But somehow, as I feel the sun on my back, it was time well spent.
Post-solstice, as you read this, we can all embrace the returning of our precious sunlight every day; young and old, rich or poor, all of us recycled composites of cosmic atoms ! “Teach Your Children” not to stare directly at it; and not to be an Icarus, flying too close to it with wings of wax.