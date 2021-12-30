Special Solstice Solar Power !

The sun is a powerful entity — I found that out yet again on Solstice Eve.

Now, I’m not the one who usually hangs the laundry out on the clothesline, though collectively this is our preferred method of clothes drying. My dear wife usually swoops out when the washer cycle is done and, “zip”, “snap”, “zoom” it’s up and it’s all good ! Not that I haven’t or wouldn’t do it at any given time, of course.

She just happened to ask me if I would hang the wet clothes in the basket on the line, as she was busy on a virtual meeting or something, I forget.

Stepping out into the back yard, I looked at the bright afternoon sun, so very low in the sky on this Solstice Eve. It was ringed ever so slightly with some crystalline, opal clouds; yet not occluded in size, shape or intensity. The penetrating warmth of the sun, surrounded this day by the delicious ambient coolness, just stopped me in my tracks. Standing there, with laundry basket, a wet T-shirt draped over one hand and a lonely sock over the other.

What a time for science, philosophy and profound memories to come “washing” over me and this basket as I did my solemn procession to said clothesline.