South Jersey Gas Reminds Customers to Avoid Costly and Potentially Dangerous Incidents by Calling 811 Before You Dig

ATLANTIC CITY – In observance of National Safe Digging Month, South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, reminds customers to call the 811 Safe Digging Hotline before beginning projects that require digging, including gardening, building a fence or installing a mailbox.

Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can cause damage to essential underground utilities and is against the law in New Jersey. It can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged.

After calling the 811 Safe Digging Hotline, professional locators visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.

South Jersey Gas reminds customers to take the following steps when planning a digging project:

Always contact 811 at least 3 business days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings and hand dig areas within a few feet of utility lines.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

For more information, visit southjersegas.com/safety.