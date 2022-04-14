 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Jersey Gas Reminds Customers to Avoid Costly and Potentially Dangerous Incidents by Calling 811 Before You Dig

  • 0

ATLANTIC CITY – In observance of National Safe Digging Month, South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, reminds customers to call the 811 Safe Digging Hotline before beginning projects that require digging, including gardening, building a fence or installing a mailbox.

Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can cause damage to essential underground utilities and is against the law in New Jersey. It can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged.

After calling the 811 Safe Digging Hotline, professional locators visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.

South Jersey Gas reminds customers to take the following steps when planning a digging project:

Always contact 811 at least 3 business days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

People are also reading…

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings and hand dig areas within a few feet of utility lines.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

For more information, visit southjersegas.com/safety.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bald Eagles in New Jersey

One very early morning this winter, I was driving down a road in Galloway Township and looked across a field to see a bald eagle perched on a …

Secure Act 2.0

Last week, on March 29, the House passed a bill that I have been watching with interest for some time. It is known as the Securing a Strong Re…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News