South Jersey Gas encourages customers to take full advantage of Energy Assistance Programs

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, encourages its customers to take full advantage of available energy assistance programs prior to the expiration of the moratorium on utility shutoffs, expected on June 30.

With less than two months until the anticipated end of the moratorium, customers behind on their payments should know they have several state and federal programs available to assist with their utility bills.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

• Helps NJ households pay for heating costs and certain medically necessary cooling expenses.

• Provides Heating and Emergency Grants that, when combined, may provide up to $1,000 in utility bill relief.

• Renters may also qualify.

• Applications accepted through June 30.

• For eligibility requirements and to apply, visit energyassistance.nj.gov or call 800-510-3102. Completed application forms can be sent to USFHEA-application@dca.nj.gov.

• PAGE is a state-funded utility assistance program that helps low to moderate-income families in New Jersey pay their utility bills.