South Jersey Gas encourages customers to take full advantage of Energy Assistance Programs

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, encourages its customers to take full advantage of available energy assistance programs prior to the expiration of the moratorium on utility shutoffs, expected on June 30.
With less than two months until the anticipated end of the moratorium, customers behind on their payments should know they have several state and federal programs available to assist with their utility bills.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
• Helps NJ households pay for heating costs and certain medically necessary cooling expenses.
• Provides Heating and Emergency Grants that, when combined, may provide up to $1,000 in utility bill relief.
• Renters may also qualify.
• Applications accepted through June 30.
• For eligibility requirements and to apply, visit energyassistance.nj.gov or call 800-510-3102. Completed application forms can be sent to USFHEA-application@dca.nj.gov.
• PAGE is a state-funded utility assistance program that helps low to moderate-income families in New Jersey pay their utility bills.
• Offers assistance for NJ households, including some that may exceed LIHEAP income limits or have already received LIHEAP support.
• For eligibility requirements and to apply, visit njpoweron.org or call 855-465-8783
The Universal Service Fund (USF)
• State program helps make natural gas and electric bills more affordable for low-income households.
• Customers who apply for LIHEAP automatically submit for consideration of the USF grant from $5 to $150 per month toward their utility bills.
• You can apply online for USF at energyassistance.nj.gov or call 800-510-3102
USF Freshstart
• First-time USF customers are automatically enrolled in the USF Fresh Start program if their natural gas bill is in arrears of more than $60.00.
• Participants are required to pay their current bill on-time, every month, for 12 months, to have a past due balance erased.
Lifeline Assistance Program
• Lifeline is a utility assistance program that offers $225 to individuals who meet the eligibility requirements of the Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled program or who receive Supplemental Security Income.
• For more information, please visit the website or call 800-792-9745
The NJ SHARES
• A non-profit program that assists income-eligible households in paying their energy, telephone and water bills.
• New Jersey SHARES provides relief to people who are not eligible for other types of assistance.
• For more information, call 866-657-4273 or visit njsharesgreen.org.
In addition to these programs, New Jersey has received funding from the federal CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan. Customers may receive communications from the Department of Community Affairs. These communications are legitimate and to receive assistance, customers should follow the instructions on the communications.
For more info, call 888-766-9900 or visit southjerseygas.com/energyassistance.