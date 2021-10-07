Soroptimists Seeking Applicants for Award

CAPE MAY — Soroptimist International of Cape May County is seeking applicants for the “Live Your Dream Award,” which is given to women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program.

Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. Two “Live Your Dream” awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online, go to soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name "Cape May County." For more information call Ann Begany at 845-800-9977.

Soroptimist International is a women’s service organization whose mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.