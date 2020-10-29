Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream awards

CAPE MAY — Soroptimist International of Cape May County is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream award, which is given to women who provide primary financial support for themselves and their dependents, not necessarily children, and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program.

Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation.

Two Live Your Dream awards of $2,000 each are being offered this year. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

To apply online, see soroptimist.org and use our ZIP code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information call Denise Shuler 609-425-5014.

Soroptimist International is a women’s service organization whose mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.