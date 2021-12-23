 Skip to main content
Soroptimists of Cape May County bring comfort to cancer patients
Soroptimists of Cape May County bring comfort to cancer patients

Soroptimists of Cape May County brought 25 Hugs for Health gift bags to Cape Regional Medical Center to give to ladies having cancer treatments.

On Dec. 8, several members of the Soroptimists of Cape May County brought 25 “Hugs for Health” gift bags to Cape Regional Medical Center to give to the ladies having cancer treatments.

Inside the bags were cozy blankets, scarves, gloves, and socks designed to bring comfort, joy, and warmth to the patients during the holiday season. This annual program, under the chairmanship of member Marge Wetherill is always appreciated by the staff as well as the patients.

Soroptimist International is a global organization whose focus is to empower women and young girls through awards and scholarships, leadership conferences and visits to nursing homes and cancer patients. They also support many local community-based organizations such as Coalition Against Rape and Abuse (CARA), The Family Promise of North Cape May and Branches. For more information about Soroptimist International or to become a donor or member please visit www.sicmc.com.

Breaking News