Soroptimist Save the Date for Fins Sunday Brunch

CAPE MAY — The Soroptimist Club of Cape May County will host a fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at Fins Bar and Grille on Washington Street Mall at Decatur Street Brunch and lunch menus will be offered with make your own Bloody Marys and Mimosas. There will be live entertainment. Half of the proceeds will benefit the club and will be used for scholarships and awards for deserving local women and girls to pursue their educational ambitions. For more information, visit SICMC.com.