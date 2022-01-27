CAPE MAY — The Soroptimist Club of Cape May County will host a fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at Fins Bar and Grille on Washington Street Mall at Decatur Street Brunch and lunch menus will be offered with make your own Bloody Marys and Mimosas. There will be live entertainment. Half of the proceeds will benefit the club and will be used for scholarships and awards for deserving local women and girls to pursue their educational ambitions. For more information, visit SICMC.com.
Soroptimist Save the Date for Fins Sunday Brunch
- Kate Emerson Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
We enter into 2022 much the same as we did 2021 — with many obstacles, dreams and rivers to cross. High on the list, we need to stay vigilant …
Holly Shores Camping Resort presents $10,000 to benefit cancer services at Cape Regional Health System
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Maggy and Dave Robinson, co-owners of Holly Shores Camping Resort, recently presented $10,000 to benefit cancer service…
A while back I did a multi-part series on annuities. The complexity of annuities necessitated multiple articles just to cover a good portion o…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Youth who join a new Cape May County 4-H Club will receive a free lamb to raise, but hurry because only a few spaces re…
Dean list
EWING – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has proposed treating approximately 5,000 acres of residential and county owned properties in…
If you have followed my articles or radio shows for any length of time, you’ll know that I have been warning about bonds for a while now. No, …
Angelic Health will hold its fourth annual Leading Healthcare Innovation conference, offering continuing education units for healthcare profes…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Greg Speed, Chief Integration Officer, Acenda Integrated Health, presented a $10,000 donation to Jessica Schultz, Certi…
Submissions for the John J. Sykes Memorial Scholarship are open to all incoming Holy Spirit High School freshmen and existing students.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE