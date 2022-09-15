Soroptimist of Cape May County seeking applicants for 'Live Your Dream' awards

Soroptimist of Cape May County is seeking applicants for its 2022-23 “Live Your Dream” Education and Training Awards for Women. This year there are four awards being offered; two for $2,000 and two for $2,500.

The “Live Your Dream” awards are given to Cape May County women who provide primary financial support to their dependents (children and family) and who are enrolled or accepted in a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients are able to use the awards to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education such as books, childcare and transportation.

Since its inception in 1972, Soroptimist International clubs have provided cash awards through their signature “Live Your Dream” program to more than 30,000 women, empowering them to achieve economic independence and the training they need to reach their full potential.

Applications can be found at soroptimist.org or sicmc.com. Deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For more information, contact Ann Begany at 845-800-9977 or ambegany@gmail.com.

Soroptimist of Cape May County was chartered in 1955 and is a nonprofit women’s organization whose mission is to raise funds to help local girls and women as well as local charitable organizations including CARA, Family Promise and Branches. For more information, visit sicmc.com.