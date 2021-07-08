 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soroptimist International of Cape May County delivers gift bags for cancer patients at Cape Regional Health System
0 comments

Soroptimist International of Cape May County delivers gift bags for cancer patients at Cape Regional Health System

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Soroptimist 2021__sm.jpg

From left are Theresa Netz, RN, Nurse Director, Brodesser Cancer Center at Cape Regional Medical Center; Marge Wetherill and Anne George, Gift Bag Committee, Soroptimist International Cape May County; Joanne Gill, Social Worker, Brodesser Cancer Center at Cape Regional Medical Center; and Heidi Horner, Administrative Director of Cancer Services and Patient Access at Cape Regional Health System.

 Susan Staeger, provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Members of Soroptimist International of Cape May County, joined Marge Wetherill, chair of the Gift Bag Committee, and Anne George, committee member, to visit Cape Regional Medical Center on June 17 to deliver Soroptimist International Gift Bags for women who have been diagnosed with cancer and are receiving treatment at Cape Regional’s Brodesser Cancer Center. Each gift bag contains a wide range of useful “goodies” that serves to encourage the patients.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and life begins to take on a more normal rhythm, we want to reach out to inspire women who are living with a diagnosis of cancer. It is our honor to support each woman with these gift bags, and it is our hope that they brighten and encourage each recipient on their journey of healing,” said Wetherill.

“We are grateful to the women of Soroptimist International of Cape May County for empowering women in our county and across the world,” said Theresa Netz, RN, OCN, BSN, CN-BN, director, Thomas & Claire Brodesser, Jr. Cancer Center. “The gift bags absolutely lift the spirits of the women who are being cared for and treated at the Brodesser Cancer Center. Each woman is so appreciative of the Soroptimist members’ kindness. Thank you for your continued support to Cape Regional.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News