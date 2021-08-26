“Soft landings” a companion to trees and nature

A brilliant but simple term — “soft landings” — was coined in this case by Minnesota biologist and horticulturist Heather Holm of Neighborhood Greening. In consultation with Dr. Desiree Narango and with artwork by Elsa Cousins, she tells a story of a landscaping scenario that everyone should understand.

The best way to absorb this to go right to it at www.PollinatorsNativePlants.com/softlandings.html.

“Soft landings” refers to native plantings below native trees, ideally, that most productively help to complete the cyclical nature of the ecosystem. Whenever possible, the entire dripline on the ground under native trees (or all trees for that matter) should be understory ground cover, perennial plants, flowers, leaf litter, duff and plant debris. This material comprises the “soft landing” zone; space, shelter and habitat for the life cycles of moths, butterflies, and beneficial insects such as bumblebees, fireflies, lacewings and beetles. It is important to note here that thousands of species of “decomposers” thrive in this environment; worms, beneficial insects and bacteria, and fungi like mushrooms. These are key in the world to transform energy via the food chain and also to complete the recycling of elements within the total biosphere.