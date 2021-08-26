“Soft landings” a companion to trees and nature

A brilliant but simple term — “soft landings” — was coined in this case by Minnesota biologist and horticulturist Heather Holm of Neighborhood Greening. In consultation with Dr. Desiree Narango and with artwork by Elsa Cousins, she tells a story of a landscaping scenario that everyone should understand.
The best way to absorb this to go right to it at www.PollinatorsNativePlants.com/softlandings.html.
“Soft landings” refers to native plantings below native trees, ideally, that most productively help to complete the cyclical nature of the ecosystem. Whenever possible, the entire dripline on the ground under native trees (or all trees for that matter) should be understory ground cover, perennial plants, flowers, leaf litter, duff and plant debris. This material comprises the “soft landing” zone; space, shelter and habitat for the life cycles of moths, butterflies, and beneficial insects such as bumblebees, fireflies, lacewings and beetles. It is important to note here that thousands of species of “decomposers” thrive in this environment; worms, beneficial insects and bacteria, and fungi like mushrooms. These are key in the world to transform energy via the food chain and also to complete the recycling of elements within the total biosphere.
Nicely laid out in simple terms and drawings by Holm, Narango and Cousins is the Keystone Plant information. These are the high-achieving, somewhat under-appreciated remaining native trees and plants that now do the “heavy lifting” to keep our fragile food web circle of life going. For example, only 14% of our plants now support 90% of the lepidoptera (butterflies, moths and skippers) that form a huge link in that all-important food web chain. At the top of the list are the oaks, which collectively support over 940 species of caterpillars (lepidoptera). The oaks and the entire list of productive native trees are written about extensively by Professor Doug Tallamy, entomologist and wildlife ecologist at the University of Delaware. His work is cited in relation to soft landings and can be found in his books like “Bringing Nature Home,” “Living Landscapes,” “Nature’s Best Hope” and “The Nature of Oaks.” His work and ongoing projects can best be followed at www.homegrownnationalpark.org.
Building in soft landing zones under our trees allows for healthier trees and better soil, water retention and carbon sequestration. Also, an organic soft landing zone allows easier access for songbirds and pollinators to feed without exhausting themselves by extensive searching or becoming more exposed to chemicals elsewhere.
Use leaf mulch as well as heavy native ground cover like barren strawberry, wild ginger, phlox, mayapple, warm season grasses, sedges, etc.; being mindful of the sun and shade conditions. Review your choices at www.npsnj.org/plant_lists/groundcovers.html. You can edge off your dripline zone with some attractive and fun border; or just spade out a little indentation as delineation, if needed at all.
For perspective, turf grass, wood mulch, concrete, pavers, “volcanoes” of any kind up the trunk of the tree, plastic sheeting, sources of compaction, etc. are the polar opposite to the soft landing natural treatment. They are techniques that are not only next to useless, but are dangerous to the vitality of the tree and not at all consistent with the eco-services scenario offered by populating the under-dripline area of trees with life-affirming organic materials — the area of “soft landings.”
