Signing of the AME Church on Franklin Street to the City of Cape May

CAPE MAY — The African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, a staple of the City of Cape May since 1888, officially transferred into the stewardship of the City of Cape May. On April 12, members of the community came out to celebrate the transference of the church to City. The church long served as one of the focal points of Cape May’s African American community. One of the most important and influential abolitionists of America walked the land the church sits on; Charles Albert Tindley wrote “we shall overcome” between the church’s walls. Stephen Smith lived and began Cape May’s AME Church. This church saw Jarena Lee became the first female preacher, in 1819, making it a beacon for racial and gender equality.

Not long ago, a group of community volunteers, local contractors and concerned citizens began restoring the parsonage at the Macedonian Baptist Church. Today it is known as the Harriet Tubman Museum, and Lynda Anderson-Towns, the chair of the board of trustees for the Museum, was present to share in the celebration. “This is a moment that we get to preserve what we know Cape May is. And what Cape May was.”