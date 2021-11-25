Short and Sweet Holiday Show ‘Magic Flowers’ Comes to Somers Point

Brandford-Altsher, who has performed in shows such as “Footloose,” “A Chorus Line” and “Peter and the Wolf,” finds “Magic Flowers” to be “funny and touching.”

“It’s a great show for Christmas fans and Scrooges alike,” she said. “It’s about two people who suddenly see each other in a new light, with more compassion and less judgment than before.”

Polgar’s work has ranged from Igor in “Frankenstein Rocks” to real-life professional football player Jim Taylor in “Lombardi.”

After just the first week of rehearsal Polgar said, “’Magic Flowers’ has been nothing short of a blast to work on. Bill and Evie are on top of their game and having as much fun as I am.”

Born and raised in Cape May, Sterritt spent the majority of his life in Los Angeles, returning to South Jersey only a few years ago. He has been producing shows and Fringe Festivals through his production company SPQR Stage ever since. His Studio;Space opened this summer in Somers Point, and is available to all types of performances from straight plays and concerts to standup comedy and trivia nights.

“Magic Flowers” is a 30-minute-long, two-act play which, according to Sterritt, is the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.