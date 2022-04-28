Shore Seeks Volunteers for Patient and Family Advisory Council

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is looking for current and former patients and family members who want to help improve the patient experience at Shore to join its Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC). PFAC serves as the liaison between the community and Shore Medical Center, and members help ensure patient perspectives guide Shore’s development of patient-centered programs and policies. Meetings are held once a month at noon on a Monday.

Those interested in applying to join PFAC should contact Kathleen Schallus, manager of Patient Experience, at 609-926-4715 or Kathleen.schallus@shoremedicalcenter.org.

Schallus says PFAC members play a vital role in Shore’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for all patients. But PFAC membership has dwindled as a result of the pandemic.

“We hope that people who had experiences at Shore Medical Center and feel passionate about helping us achieve our patient experience goals will consider applying to join PFAC,” says Schallus. “Being a PFAC member gives you a chance to make a real difference at Shore Medical Center. Several years ago, our PFAC members revamped our Patient and Visitor Guide to make it more user-friendly. They also led an initiative to upgrade our patient room whiteboards to a style that is more effective in communicating important information to patients, families and clinicians.”

Shore welcomes PFAC members from all backgrounds who represent the diversity of healthcare issues, diagnoses and cultures among the families it serves. Members are asked to make a two-year commitment, renewable at the discretion of Shore Medical Center, and attend at least five of the 10 annually scheduled meetings (no meetings are scheduled for July and August). Members will be asked to sign a confidentiality agreement upon joining the council.