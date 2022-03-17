Shore Offers a Way to Thank Your Doctor this Doctors’ Day

SOMERS POINT — March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, a chance to honor the doctors and medical professionals who dedicate their lives to caring for and healing others. Each year Shore Medical Center hosts a brunch on Doctors’ Day to thank its doctors and advanced practice providers for their commitment to excellence, but Doctors’ Day is also a chance for patients and community members to let physicians know they’ve made a difference. This year, Shore is giving community members a meaningful way to honor their Shore doctor — with a donation in their honor to support patient care initiatives at Shore Medical Center.

With a donation of $5 to $50 or more, patients can also include a gratitude message for their Shore provider. Shore will deliver messages received by March 30 to physicians on Doctors’ Day. To donate online, select the “Honor Your Doctor” button at www.GivetoShore.org and add your physician honorees name and your message. To donate by mail or phone, please call Shore’s Planned Giving & Development Department at 609-653-3800 or email jessica.giles@shoremedicalcenter.org.

“Whether you’re honoring your primary care doctor or specialist, the doctor who took care of you in the hospital, or a doctor who inspires you, your gift of gratitude means so much to Shore doctors,” said Shore Chief Development Officer David Hughes. “Take it from Dr. Charles Roche, who was recognized on Doctors’ Day last year by many of his patients.”

“Hearing from our patients on Doctors’ Day was incredibly uplifting,” said Dr. Roche, a hospitalist at Shore Medical Center and a primary care provider with Shore Physicians Group’s Ocean City office. “We feel privileged to be entrusted with the honor of providing the best care we can to our community. To hear from our patients how our efforts impact them and their health is so encouraging and fulfilling to our staff. We also appreciate donations to help support critically important patient care initiatives at Shore Medical Center, enhancing our ability to care for our community.”

For those who are able to donate $50 or more, their Shore physician honoree will also be recognized through the medical center’s Guardian Angel program. Along with the donor’s message, Guardian Angel physicians will receive a certificate, Guardian Angel pin and an invitation to Shore’s 2022 Guardian Angel pinning ceremony in December.

To search for a Shore doctor visit www.shoremedicalcenter.org/doctors or www.shorephysiciansgroup.com. Those who do not have a Shore doctor they would like to honor could consider making a donation in honor of Shore Medical Center’s 2021 Physician of the Year, Dr. Dara Lankaranian, co-director of Shore’s Hospitalist Program.

All donations support patient care initiatives at Shore Medical Center, including upgrades to the healing environment, equipment and technology. Shore Medical Center is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization with the Tax ID #: 21-0660835.

For more information, call the Planned Giving & Development Department at 609-653-3800 or visit www.GivetoShore.org.