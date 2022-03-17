 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shore Offers a Way to Thank Your Doctor this Doctors’ Day

  • 0

SOMERS POINT — March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, a chance to honor the doctors and medical professionals who dedicate their lives to caring for and healing others. Each year Shore Medical Center hosts a brunch on Doctors’ Day to thank its doctors and advanced practice providers for their commitment to excellence, but Doctors’ Day is also a chance for patients and community members to let physicians know they’ve made a difference. This year, Shore is giving community members a meaningful way to honor their Shore doctor — with a donation in their honor to support patient care initiatives at Shore Medical Center.

With a donation of $5 to $50 or more, patients can also include a gratitude message for their Shore provider. Shore will deliver messages received by March 30 to physicians on Doctors’ Day. To donate online, select the “Honor Your Doctor” button at www.GivetoShore.org and add your physician honorees name and your message. To donate by mail or phone, please call Shore’s Planned Giving & Development Department at 609-653-3800 or email jessica.giles@shoremedicalcenter.org.

People are also reading…

“Whether you’re honoring your primary care doctor or specialist, the doctor who took care of you in the hospital, or a doctor who inspires you, your gift of gratitude means so much to Shore doctors,” said Shore Chief Development Officer David Hughes. “Take it from Dr. Charles Roche, who was recognized on Doctors’ Day last year by many of his patients.”

“Hearing from our patients on Doctors’ Day was incredibly uplifting,” said Dr. Roche, a hospitalist at Shore Medical Center and a primary care provider with Shore Physicians Group’s Ocean City office. “We feel privileged to be entrusted with the honor of providing the best care we can to our community. To hear from our patients how our efforts impact them and their health is so encouraging and fulfilling to our staff. We also appreciate donations to help support critically important patient care initiatives at Shore Medical Center, enhancing our ability to care for our community.”

For those who are able to donate $50 or more, their Shore physician honoree will also be recognized through the medical center’s Guardian Angel program. Along with the donor’s message, Guardian Angel physicians will receive a certificate, Guardian Angel pin and an invitation to Shore’s 2022 Guardian Angel pinning ceremony in December.

To search for a Shore doctor visit www.shoremedicalcenter.org/doctors or www.shorephysiciansgroup.com. Those who do not have a Shore doctor they would like to honor could consider making a donation in honor of Shore Medical Center’s 2021 Physician of the Year, Dr. Dara Lankaranian, co-director of Shore’s Hospitalist Program.

All donations support patient care initiatives at Shore Medical Center, including upgrades to the healing environment, equipment and technology. Shore Medical Center is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization with the Tax ID #: 21-0660835.

For more information, call the Planned Giving & Development Department at 609-653-3800 or visit www.GivetoShore.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fascinating Fungi

Fascinating Fungi

Whether in a supermarket, walking in our yards or out on a hike, we have all seen fungi. They are everywhere. Over 2 million species of fungi …

Remembering E. O. Wilson

There are many giants in the field of ecology, which is the study of living things interacting with their environment. Over the holiday season…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News