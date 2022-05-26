Shore Names Stress Test Technician Ruth Austin of Galloway its May Guardian Angel

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced that Stress Test Technician Ruth Austin of its Non-Invasive Cardiac Cath Lab is recognized as its May Guardian Angel for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients.

Shore established the Guardian Angel program to enable community members to say “thank you” to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center in their honor.

Austin, of Galloway Township, has been a member of the Shore team for 20 years.

“Ruth is an exceptionally dedicated employee. She is focused on patient care and makes it her priority. Her dedication helps to ensure each patient feels safe and receives the quality of care they deserve,” said John Gosner, cardiovascular and radiology manager.

The grateful patient who made a Guardian Angel donation in Austin’s honor said, “I recently had a stress test which I was very stressed and worried about days prior. The day of the test I was blessed to have Ruth Austin as my technician. Ruth calmed me down and put me at ease. Thank you, Ruth, for your expertise and your compassion. You made my day!”

Austin is an expert at what she does for her patients, but her coworkers offered their thoughts as well, saying she is extremely fun to be around, and that her personality is key to driving the smiles and trust with her patients.