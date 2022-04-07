Shore Medical Center’s Veterans Support Group Moves to In-Person Beginning April 6

SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center announced its veterans support group, Vet 2 Vet Café, is now held in-person at Shore Medical Center’s Center for Family Caregivers. The Center is located off the main lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way.

Vet 2 Vet Café, which began virtually in January, is held the first Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m. and is an opportunity for veterans to connect, tell stories of service and assist one another in a supportive environment. Each session is facilitated by John Prutting, Veterans Outreach Coordinator for Angelic Health and a twp-time Operation Enduring Freedom veteran with 8 years of military service. As a veteran himself, John understands the specific needs and wants of other veterans.

To RSVP for an upcoming date, please call 609-653-3628 and leave your name and the date of the session you’re planning to attend, or register online at shoremedicalcenter.org/events.

The remaining 2022 sessions are May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.

Guests will enter the hospital from the main entrance. Upon entering the lobby, guests will undergo a temperature check and be provided a surgical mask if they do not have one. Guests will be asked to wear a mask for the duration of the session. Parking will be validated for all Vet 2 Vet Café guests.