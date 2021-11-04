Shore Medical Center names Guardian Angel of the Month and winner of its Leader of the Quarter Award

SOMERS POINT —Congratulations to physical therapist Joe Farrell, chosen as the Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel of the month for November, and John Gosner, the Shore Medical Center Cardiovascular and Radiology manager, for being honored as the SMC Leader of the Quarter..
Farrell, has been a member of Shore Medical Center since 2019.
Director of Rehabilitation Jennifer Pesce said Farrell was an intern at SMC in acute care. He returned as a full time, licensed physical therapist upon completing his training and is now an integral part of the outpatient team.
“Joe is a true team player,” said Pesce. “He is always willing to cover other areas and shifts as needed. He is respectful as well as dependable.”
Described as calm, consistent and helpful, Pesce said of Farrell, “Joe is adaptable, pleasant and knowledgeable, he is also a proactive thinker. He is a welcome addition to our Outpatient PT team, working with high school athletes, engaging them in their recovery and preparing them to return to playing.”
Pesce added, “It is quite interesting, while Joe is working with recovering COVID patients, his sister is working with pharmaceuticals to develop treatments and medications for COVID patients.”
A patient Farrell worked with said, “Joe is incredibly knowledgeable as a therapist. He educates the patient, he is extremely compassionate, kind and truly has an understanding of each patient’s needs. I know Joe will continue to shine in his career because of these defined attributes.”
Outside of work, Joe is a true sports enthusiast. An Atlanta Braves and Tennessee Titan fan through and through, he plays in an adult baseball league and gets out to enjoy 18 holes of golf as much as possible. He has coached youth basketball and baseball and is active in the community. He enjoys time with his family and appreciates lessons learned from his grandfather.
Farrell resides in Longport.
Congratulations to John Gosner, the Shore Medical Center Cardiovascular and Radiology manager for being honored as the SMC Leader of the Quarter. Presented with the award by Shore Vice President of Ambulatory and Surgical Services Robin Keyack, who lauded Gosner’s work ethic, his allegiance to SMC and the compassionate care that is a benchmark at SMC. This award goes to the team member who consistently motivate their teams to greater heights day in and day out.
Gosner began his career at Shore in 2003 as an interventional radiologist. Just a few years later, in 2006 he took on administrative roles as radiology information systems coordinator and radiology project manager. His current role as radiology manager of Cardiac Cath, Interventional Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medicine and Non-Invasive Cardiology, Gosner leads by example. He earned his MBA in Health Care Management, Magna Cum Laude from California Coast University in May 2021.
“John is methodical, thoughtful and analytic which is transparent in his data collection, project planning, and reports. His findings in data collection have assisted other working committees to access and implement performance initiatives like the “Ticket to Ride” program,” said Robin Keyack. He willingly participates in various committees such as the Surgical Value Analysis, Cerner teams and serves as the chairperson of the Needle Safety Committee.
Gosner’s leadership skills have been evident throughout the pandemic. “John did not hesitate to assist human resources, employee health, and the pharmacy and infection prevention in response to the pandemic. He coordinated all efforts for fit testing for staff and our providers, COVID vaccine clinics, and managing the vaccination status report,” concluded Keyack.
John Gosner lives in Upper Township with his wife and two sons. When not busy at work he enjoys traveling, great meals at five-star restaurants and rolling up his sleeves for many DIY projects.