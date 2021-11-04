Shore Medical Center names Guardian Angel of the Month and winner of its Leader of the Quarter Award

Outside of work, Joe is a true sports enthusiast. An Atlanta Braves and Tennessee Titan fan through and through, he plays in an adult baseball league and gets out to enjoy 18 holes of golf as much as possible. He has coached youth basketball and baseball and is active in the community. He enjoys time with his family and appreciates lessons learned from his grandfather.

Farrell resides in Longport.

Congratulations to John Gosner, the Shore Medical Center Cardiovascular and Radiology manager for being honored as the SMC Leader of the Quarter. Presented with the award by Shore Vice President of Ambulatory and Surgical Services Robin Keyack, who lauded Gosner’s work ethic, his allegiance to SMC and the compassionate care that is a benchmark at SMC. This award goes to the team member who consistently motivate their teams to greater heights day in and day out.

Gosner began his career at Shore in 2003 as an interventional radiologist. Just a few years later, in 2006 he took on administrative roles as radiology information systems coordinator and radiology project manager. His current role as radiology manager of Cardiac Cath, Interventional Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medicine and Non-Invasive Cardiology, Gosner leads by example. He earned his MBA in Health Care Management, Magna Cum Laude from California Coast University in May 2021.