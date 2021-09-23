Shore Medical Center Names Carpenter Steve Wilson its September Employee of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced this week that carpenter and cabinet maker Steve Wilson of Somers Point is the September Employee of the Month.

He has been a valued member of the maintenance department since beginning his career at Shore in 1985. He is a second-generation Shore team member, as his mother, Joan, was a key member of the Information Systems Department for many years.

Bob Robertson, administrative director of logistics and finance, called Wilson a valuable employee for the maintenance staff and for Shore Medical Center.

“Steve’s job as a carpenter keeps him very busy with the installation and repair of millwork, desks, framing and installation of doors and key making throughout the facility,” said Robertson. “Steve is a vital member of our project team, and particularly enjoys demolition day at the start of the project as well as seeing the projects develop from start to finish.”

Robertson called Wilson a go-to employee who takes his job seriously and considers the patient experience in all his work and projects.

“We depend on Steve a lot and he always delivers first class work,” said Robertson. “We thank him for his dedication and hard work.”

Wilson has a great sense of humor and enjoys being with his co-workers who have a great respect for him, according to Robertson. When he is not at work, Wilson enjoys clamming and is an avid NASCAR fan.