 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shore Medical Center Names Carpenter Steve Wilson its September Employee of the Month
0 comments

Shore Medical Center Names Carpenter Steve Wilson its September Employee of the Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092321-cat-reg-shorephoto1.jpg

Shore Medical Center September Employee of the Month, Steve Wilson, center, with Director of Plant Operations Brad Foltz, left, and Administrative Director of Logistics and Finance Bob Robertson.

 SHORE MEDICAL CENTER, PROVIDED

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced this week that carpenter and cabinet maker Steve Wilson of Somers Point is the September Employee of the Month.

He has been a valued member of the maintenance department since beginning his career at Shore in 1985. He is a second-generation Shore team member, as his mother, Joan, was a key member of the Information Systems Department for many years.

Bob Robertson, administrative director of logistics and finance, called Wilson a valuable employee for the maintenance staff and for Shore Medical Center.

“Steve’s job as a carpenter keeps him very busy with the installation and repair of millwork, desks, framing and installation of doors and key making throughout the facility,” said Robertson. “Steve is a vital member of our project team, and particularly enjoys demolition day at the start of the project as well as seeing the projects develop from start to finish.”

Robertson called Wilson a go-to employee who takes his job seriously and considers the patient experience in all his work and projects.

“We depend on Steve a lot and he always delivers first class work,” said Robertson. “We thank him for his dedication and hard work.”

Wilson has a great sense of humor and enjoys being with his co-workers who have a great respect for him, according to Robertson. When he is not at work, Wilson enjoys clamming and is an avid NASCAR fan.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News