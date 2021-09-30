 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shore Medical Center anShore Medical Center and Advanced Shore Imaging team up to provide free mammogram screenings d Advanced Shore Imaging Team Up to Provide Free Screening Mammograms Oct. 23
0 comments

Shore Medical Center anShore Medical Center and Advanced Shore Imaging team up to provide free mammogram screenings d Advanced Shore Imaging Team Up to Provide Free Screening Mammograms Oct. 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS POINT – Women who are in need of their yearly screening mammogram can get one at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon by appointment. The free screenings are in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and thanks to a partnership between the imaging center and Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Medicine Cancer Network. The imaging center is located at 2605 Shore Road in Northfield.

A script or imaging order from a physician is necessary for the screening. Women who are unable to get a script can schedule a free clinical breast exam the week before the screening with Dr. Vijay Sandilya, Medical Director of Shore Cancer Center. Appointments for both the screening event and clinical breast exam can be scheduled by calling 609-653-3484.

This free screening event is primarily geared toward women who are uninsured or underinsured, but any woman who is eligible for a screening mammogram (40 or older, or younger with a family history of breast cancer and due for their mammogram) can participate. All imaging results will be read by Dr. Alicia Daniels, Director of Radiology for Shore Medical Center and Director of Women’s Imaging for Advanced Shore Imaging.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Travels with the Current
Cape May

Travels with the Current

Nellie, and nephew, Andre Ramirez, enjoyed a day at the Cape May Zoo with The Current. Andre is 7 and both are from Egg Harbor Township.

Cape May

Horoscope Week September 22-29

Hello Libra season, the intelligent, kind, and always willing to put others before themselves zodiac that value harmony in all forms. Let’s se…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News