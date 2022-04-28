 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shore Anesthesia Technician John Alleman is April Employee of the Month

  • 0

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced that John Alleman, operating room anesthesia technician, has been named its April Employee of the Month. Alleman joined the Shore team in 1991.

“John has been an asset to both the anesthesia department and the operating room,” said Ronald Vrabel, clinical supervisor for the OR. “He takes care of all of the anesthesia equipment not only in the operating room but also in obstetrics, endoscopy, and cardiovascular institute.”

“He has been very helpful with our new Omnicell drug dispenser,” said Vrabel. “John helped to set them up, stock them and he has helped the anesthesia staff operate them. John is a great employee, but beyond that, he is truly a great friend to all.”

Alleman is a resident of Smithville.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baseball and the Stock Market

This week, Kyle McClure, an advisor in my office, wanted to share an interesting analogy on baseball and investing. Go Phillies!

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News