Shore Anesthesia Technician John Alleman is April Employee of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced that John Alleman, operating room anesthesia technician, has been named its April Employee of the Month. Alleman joined the Shore team in 1991.

“John has been an asset to both the anesthesia department and the operating room,” said Ronald Vrabel, clinical supervisor for the OR. “He takes care of all of the anesthesia equipment not only in the operating room but also in obstetrics, endoscopy, and cardiovascular institute.”

“He has been very helpful with our new Omnicell drug dispenser,” said Vrabel. “John helped to set them up, stock them and he has helped the anesthesia staff operate them. John is a great employee, but beyond that, he is truly a great friend to all.”

Alleman is a resident of Smithville.