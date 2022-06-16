Seven sculptures by NJ native on display in Wildwood through early November

Well-known for celebrating everyday life with vividly realistic sculpture, Johnson steps back in time with Embracing Peace, to pay homage to the veterans of World War II. This artwork honors the memories of the past, reminding us of the sacrifices of a nation, and awakens a younger generation to a turning point in our nation’s history. See Embracing Peace, as well a modern tribute to our veterans, Coming Home, at Fox Park. As you follow the bike tour, take a breather with Grabbing Some Peace at Holly Beach Park, take in a concert at Scotty’s Park, learn something new at SOLCOW Park and indulge in an ultimate Frisbee competition with Yuck, Go Fetch! at Juniper and Pacific avenues.