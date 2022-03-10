Seven recipients honored for distinguished service

David Van Vorst, of Cape May County, was among seven farmers and others actively involved in New Jersey agriculture to receive Distinguished Service to Agriculture citations from the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture during the 2022 New Jersey State Agricultural Convention recently. Van Vorst was honored posthumously.

He is survived by his wife Cathleen, daughter Jen and son Garrett, was the co-founder and co-owner of Plantation Beach Plum Farm. He retired from the New Jersey State Division of Parks and Forestry with 38 years of service and for many years was the District Fire Warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Dave was a dedicated volunteer for many local organizations, including being President of the Cape May County Board of Agriculture, President of the Cape May County Beach Plum Association, which was founded in 2005, and volunteering for the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair and Barbeque. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge No. 65 in Tuckahoe. He died in 2019.