Seven recipients honored for distinguished service

David Van Vorst, of Cape May County, was among seven farmers and others actively involved in New Jersey agriculture to receive Distinguished Service to Agriculture citations from the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture during the 2022 New Jersey State Agricultural Convention recently. Van Vorst was honored posthumously.
He is survived by his wife Cathleen, daughter Jen and son Garrett, was the co-founder and co-owner of Plantation Beach Plum Farm. He retired from the New Jersey State Division of Parks and Forestry with 38 years of service and for many years was the District Fire Warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Dave was a dedicated volunteer for many local organizations, including being President of the Cape May County Board of Agriculture, President of the Cape May County Beach Plum Association, which was founded in 2005, and volunteering for the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair and Barbeque. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge No. 65 in Tuckahoe. He died in 2019.
Honored along with Van Vorst at the Joint Agricultural Convention Dinner Banquet were Dave Bond, of Hunterdon County; Sam Conard, of Somerset County; Alan Danser, of Middlesex County; Dan Farrand, of Morris County; and Monique Purcell, retired assistant secretary NJDA. and 2021 winner Dr. Mel Henninger, of Rutgers University, was recognized as the 2021 winner.
“Each of these individuals is highly regarded for their experience, expertise and contributions that have benefitted agriculture in the Garden State,” NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher said. “Their devotion to farming in New Jersey is legendary.”