Seniors tune in to sustainability issues

As a senior citizen, fortunate enough and happy to be able to retire, I find myself with lots of time for leisure. In my case, this often includes reading or listening to podcasts, preferably while relaxing on the beach. Escapist fiction is perfect, but often a large dose of current events manages to penetrate. One recurring news story invariably reports the latest weather event. Whether near or far away, these forest fires, floods, droughts and storms all concern us greatly.

Are we, as seniors, just innocent victims of Mother Nature’s fury? Or are we somehow contributing to these problems? Are we particularly hard hit by these issues? Is there anything we can do about all of this?

The research is out three. Back in 1950, Americans age 65 and over represented only 8% of the U.S. population. Today that number has risen to 17% and is projected to continue to increase. This demographic shift, while obviously not our fault, is already having a negative impact on our environment.

Because of our health concerns and special needs as we age, many of us find that we need to use more heating and air conditioning than when we were younger. While we may have little control over this.it does, in fact, contribute adversely to environmental problems. Baby Boomers have also shown to upper level consumers. Unfortunately, as a generation, we hold the dubious distinction of putting forth the highest carbon footprint of any age group.

Ironically, though, our generational cohort is also disproportionately victimized by extreme heat and climate events. In general, heat puts more stress on older bodies. Additionally, certain common blood pressure and cholesterol medications reduce the body’s ability to thermoregulate. A possible lack of quick mobility in difficult situations can also be a factor, as it may affect our ability to get out of harm’s way during an extreme weather event. Impaired cognitive function or social isolation can also leave a person with fewer options. In the case of a blackout state of emergency, power scooters, refrigeration for medications or elevators may not function, leaving us without things we may rely on.

If you, the reader, are still with me, let me apologize for this roundup of bad news. Where do all these concerns and dire predictions leave us? One possible scenario is that we remain engaged and stay young by continuing to learn and change. As individuals, we each do our part, and in the process, energize ourselves. Our common awareness and effort to make small changes in our daily lives can only help the success of positive solutions. These open attitudes on our part may also work to further bind us with our own children and grandchildren as they face the climate challenges to come. As a group, in the past, we have been known to be dedicated to serious causes that would benefit our nation. Doing nothing has never been a hallmark of our generation. Taking control of our own decisions is perhaps the underlying secret to the serenity which we all seek, young and old.

