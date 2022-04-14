Seniors prepare seeds of gratitude

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A group of residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center made homemade seed packets to give to a loved one in a recent Eldergrow session. They decorated the “seeds of gratitude” packets in beautiful watercolors. A second group of seniors participated in an Eldergrow culinary program where they made their own violet jelly.

Eldergrow is a therapeutic gardening program that engages residents physically, socially, cognitively, creatively and spiritually. The benefits of therapeutic horticulture are numerous and include: improving motor skills, reducing the risk factors for dementia, elevating mood, improving sleep, reducing falls, reducing agitation, improving self-esteem and acting as an antidepressant.

The Sephardic Home Foundation provided the original intergenerational grant. Additional funding is needed to continue the program. For more information, email Sharon D’Angio at dangios@seashoregardens.org.