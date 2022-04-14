 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seniors prepare seeds of gratitude

  • 0

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A group of residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center made homemade seed packets to give to a loved one in a recent Eldergrow session. They decorated the “seeds of gratitude” packets in beautiful watercolors. A second group of seniors participated in an Eldergrow culinary program where they made their own violet jelly.

Eldergrow is a therapeutic gardening program that engages residents physically, socially, cognitively, creatively and spiritually. The benefits of therapeutic horticulture are numerous and include: improving motor skills, reducing the risk factors for dementia, elevating mood, improving sleep, reducing falls, reducing agitation, improving self-esteem and acting as an antidepressant.

The Sephardic Home Foundation provided the original intergenerational grant. Additional funding is needed to continue the program. For more information, email Sharon D’Angio at dangios@seashoregardens.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bald Eagles in New Jersey

One very early morning this winter, I was driving down a road in Galloway Township and looked across a field to see a bald eagle perched on a …

Secure Act 2.0

Last week, on March 29, the House passed a bill that I have been watching with interest for some time. It is known as the Securing a Strong Re…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News