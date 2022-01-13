Seeking contestants for Ms. New Jersey Senior America Pageant 2022

Ladies who are 60 years of age and over, this is your chance to show that you are talented, well-informed and willing to be of service to your community. Ms. New Jersey Senior America Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization, was established to send this message of the value of all senior Americans to the whole community. Our mission is to produce pageants to showcase talented, productive and active senior women and to provide services to the entire community. In addition, we take pride in supporting children in the performing arts and those with special needs.

The Ms. New Jersey Senior America Pageant 2022 is seeking senior ladies to participate in the annual event, which will be held at Harrah’s Resort Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Thursday, June 2 at 1 p.m. in the Concert Venue Theater. There are four judging categories: Philosophy of Life; Evening Gown; Talent Presentation; and Private Judges’ Interview. Contestants must be U.S. citizens. The winner will receive cash prizes, a bouquet of roses and an all-expenses paid trip to participate in the national pageant for the title of Ms. Senior America 2022.