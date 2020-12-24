 Skip to main content
Second Virtual 4-H Teen Hangout planned after success of first program
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program held its first Virtual Teen Hangout via Zoom in early December and, with 14 teens logging on for much needed socialization with their peers, a second program has been scheduled. The next Teen Hangout will take place 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The one-hour teen hangout will, once again, be hosted by Cape May County Outstanding 4-H Members and 4-H Equestrians of the Year and will include games, a topic of the night and a fun social exchange. You don’t have to be a 4-H member to join in the fun as the Teen Hangout is open to all teens, seventh grade and up. So share this information with your friends.

Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator said, “After I saw the excitement and participation of our teens, I knew this was an important program to continue especially during this pandemic.”

Isolation brought on by this long pandemic shut down has been especially hard on teenagers, who thrive on social interaction with their friends. In a survey of 4-H families this fall, healthy teen activities was one of the highest scoring requests.

One parent whose sons attended the first hangout, said, “The boys had so much fun and would love to do this again — I’ve never seen them enjoy themselves so much at a meeting and I am so glad they made it.”

Horner said, “I want to thank our 4-H teen members who organized and hosted the event — their commitment is commendable.”

Anyone interested in participating in the 4-H Teen Hangout on Dec. 30 can email linda.horner@rutgers.edu or call the Cape May County 4-H Office at 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 for the Zoom log in.

For more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu or follow them on Facebook at Cape-May-4-H.

