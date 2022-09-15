Second annual #GreatBigDiaperDrive combats diaper need in NJ

To address diaper need throughout the state, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will hold its second annual #GreatBigDiaperDrive throughout September.

Led by the food bank’s Women Fighting Hunger in Hillside and Egg Harbor Township, the campaign is in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week — Sept. 24 to Oct. 2.

The food bank will be collecting diapers, wipes, baby cream and cash donations to help the one in three families who struggle to afford hygiene supplies and are often forced to choose between diapers and other necessities.

Most-needed items for the drive include diapers (all sizes, but especially sizes 4-6, as well as adult diapers), baby wipes and baby cream. All items must be new and in their original packaging. Cash donations to the virtual diaper drive can be made online, and groups and individuals are also invited to help raise awareness and run their own drives. New Jersey preschools and early childhood education centers are especially encouraged to participate this year.

Drop-off locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties include the food bank in Egg Harbor Township; Sister Jean’s Kitchen, Atlantic City; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, Margate; Bethel Commandment Church of the Living God, Whitesboro; Caring for Kids, Cape May Court House; Salvation Army, Bridgeton; Chestnut Assembly of God, Vineland; and Forest Lake Family Success Center, Millville.

For more information on how to support #GreatBigDiaperDrive, visit cfbnj.org/gbdd.

Last year’s drive collected over 5,000 pounds of diapers, wipes and creams and raised over $32,000, enough for 192,000 additional diapers. Since 2014, the food bank has been a member of the National Diaper Bank and distributes more than 5.2 million diapers annually to more than 175 community partners throughout the state.

Women Fighting Hunger will also host an informative virtual lunch and learn about diaper need on Sept. 26. A panel of local leaders will share their insights about this important public health issue. More details will be available at cfbnj.org/gbdd.