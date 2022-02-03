Seashore Gardens Living Center Installs New Officers and Directors at Annual Meeting

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Seashore Gardens Living Center held its annual meeting on Jan. 20 to install the 2022 slate of officers and directors for the Home.

SGLC President/CEO Martin H. Klein, LNHA, CALA, delivered welcoming remarks, and Rabbi David M. Weis provided the invocation and closing benediction. Newly appointed SGLC Board Chair Michael Stark presided over the meeting. Shirley Bernstein, past chair, installed the officers and directors on the SGLC board.

“I wanted to thank the staff for their continuing hard work and dedication during these challenging times,” said Klein. “The pandemic has brought its share of unique challenges, and our staff has rallied with grace and compassion, prioritizing the care and safety of our vulnerable residents.”