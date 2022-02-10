Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk April 10th to Benefit Dementia and Alzheimer’s Programs and Outreach Services

ATLANTIC CITY — Run for a reason and go that extra mile for Alzheimer’s at the 12th annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk on Sunday, April 10. The Run & Health Walk will start and finish at a new location this year, the Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus at Albany Avenue and the Boardwalk. Proceeds benefit the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Programs and Outreach Services at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township.

The 5K Run will begin at 9 a.m. with timing provided by JB Sports Timing. The Health Walk is a non-timed version of the same route and will follow as soon as the run has begun. Wheelchair participants are welcome.

There will be medals for the top three male and female winners in their age group. Age groups include 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 30-34, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+. There also will be awards for wheelchair participants, a tortoise award, and awards for top fundraising team and largest team.

This is the first time in three years that this will be an in-person event and we invite our supporters to gather a team to run and walk in honor or in memory of a loved one with dementia.