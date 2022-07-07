Sean and Aidan’s Hearts live on in Cape May

CAPE MAY — Monique St. John lost her husband, Sean Patrick Dougherty, 10 years ago from heart issues and, ultimately, sudden cardiac arrest. She was looking to do something to honor his legacy when she connected with Aidan’s Heart Foundation and Christy Marshall-Silva.

The result was a partnership with city officials to add life-saving equipment to the city.

In 2011, Aidan’s Heart Foundation began after Christy’s 7-year-old son, Aidan, died from sudden cardiac arrest, with no history of heart issues or warning signs. Learning that 9,000 youth die from sudden cardiac arrest each year, and that the chances of survival for a victim of sudden cardiac arrest are less than 5%, Christy founded Aidan’s Heart to better protect the hearts of youth.

When St. John and Marshall-Silva connected, they learned their loved ones had a lot in common, including a love for the city of Cape May. In honor of Aidan and Sean, they decided to donate an automated external defibrillator to the community as a way to give back and help keep Cape May heart-safe. An AED is instrumental (along with calling 911) in responding to a sudden cardiac emergency.

Firefighter David Jackson of the Cape May Fire Department worked directly with St. John and Marshall-Silva to coordinate an AED installation at the Cove Beach, a place most loved by Aidan and Sean. The location is popular with many beachgoers, people exercising and visitors to the area. The placement at the Cove pavilion made sense to ensure accessibility to the public. Jackson and Public Works Superintendent Eric Prusinski worked together to install the new AED on the beachfront. Additionally, three city-owned AEDs that were located inside buildings along the Washington Street Mall have also been relocated outdoors for better visibility. The outdoor AED cabinets were also donated by Aidan’s Heart.

Jim Schatzle and Paul Logan of Team Life Inc. aided in the procurement and delivery of the AED donated by Aidan’s Heart. The company trains people to respond to critical situations, including cardiac arrest and other first-aid emergencies.

For more information about Aidan’s Heart Foundation, visit aidansheart.org.