Sea Isle City VFW Auxiliary installs 2022 officers

SEA ISLE CITY — Following their annual elections in April, the members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary installed their officers for the coming year during a ceremony May 9.

The list of 2022 Auxiliary Officers includes President Patti Lloyd, Senior Vice President Peg Moore, Junior Vice President Diane McCool, Treasurer Ruth Brown, Secretary Ellen Myers, Chaplain Stephanie Jones, Guard Brian Moran, Patriotic Instructor Maryanne Hamilton, Historian Karen Haugh, Conductor Terry Moore and Trustees Barbara Cummins, Barbara Haines and Linda White.

During the ceremony, which was led by post Commander Mark Lloyd, Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented the Auxiliary with a plaque congratulation them for being the largest VFW auxiliary in New Jersey. The Sea Isle Auxiliary has 381 members.

After the ceremony concluded, the mayor treated the Auxiliary to a pizza party to thank them for their community efforts. Just before the pizza was gone, the members of Girl Scout Troop 41012 arrived with a Mister Softee ice cream truck that served frozen desserts to everyone in attendance.

“It was an excellent night, and our Auxiliary members are very grateful to the mayor and our local Girl Scouts for their kindness,” said Patti Lloyd. “The pizza filled our bellies, and the ice cream was a sweet way to top off the evening.”

According to Mrs. Lloyd, the Auxiliary plans to continue working with Sea Isle’s Boy and Girl Scout organizations, and they will also host a variety of events during the year ahead.

“Currently, we are holding a raffle for two one-night stays in Atlantic City, which comes with vouchers for dinners and shows, as well as $300 in cash for expenses,” she said.

Raffle tickets cost 3 for $5 and are available to the public at Post 1963, located at 301 JFK Blvd. The raffle’s winner will be drawn June 18.

“Also, we will host our annual Dollar Dog Day on July 23, and we will participate in Sea Isle’s annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies as we always do — plus, the merchandise case inside our post is filled with T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and other items, and anyone from the public can stop by and make a purchase that will support the VFW,” said Mrs. Lloyd. “We are looking forward to another successful year serving our community — especially our veterans.”

To learn more about VFW Post 1963 and its Auxiliary, visit vfwpost1963.com or email pattios@outlook.com.