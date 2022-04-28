 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sea Isle City to celebrate Arbor Day

  • 0

SEA ISLE CITY — The city will hold an Arbor Day celebration at noon Friday, April 29, in front of the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd.

Hosted by the city’s Environmental Commission, Garden Club, Historical Society and Beautification Committee, the event is being held to draw attention to the role trees play in our environment, and to inspire people to plant and nurture trees.

During the celebration, 38 new crepe myrtle trees along JFK Boulevard will be dedicated to the residents of Sea Isle. The gathering will include a presentation by Cape May County arborist Gary Farrow Jr., of Tree Effect Inc., a poetry reading and the distribution of free tree seedlings.

For more information, call 609-263-3331.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baseball and the Stock Market

This week, Kyle McClure, an advisor in my office, wanted to share an interesting analogy on baseball and investing. Go Phillies!

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News