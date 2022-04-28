Sea Isle City to celebrate Arbor Day

SEA ISLE CITY — The city will hold an Arbor Day celebration at noon Friday, April 29, in front of the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd.

Hosted by the city’s Environmental Commission, Garden Club, Historical Society and Beautification Committee, the event is being held to draw attention to the role trees play in our environment, and to inspire people to plant and nurture trees.

During the celebration, 38 new crepe myrtle trees along JFK Boulevard will be dedicated to the residents of Sea Isle. The gathering will include a presentation by Cape May County arborist Gary Farrow Jr., of Tree Effect Inc., a poetry reading and the distribution of free tree seedlings.

For more information, call 609-263-3331.