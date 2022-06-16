Sea Isle City’s Skimmer Festival returns on Father’s Day weekend

SEA ISLE CITY — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Division of Tourism is pleased to announced that Skimmer Festival Weekend will return for Father’s Day weekend, this Saturday and Sunday.

The event begins Saturday with a Seaside Vendors Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the Promenade, where hundreds of vendors will sell crafts, collectibles, fashion apparel, specialty items and more.

Also on Saturday, the popular Skimmer Food Court will be open on JFK Boulevard at Pleasure Avenue, where a tempting selection of delicacies will be on sale.

Meanwhile, a variety of free family activities will be offered at Excursion Park (next door to the food court) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, including free amusement rides, an “Art Bar,” face painting, a photo booth and balloon art. There also will be a sand art station, where children can create souvenirs for a small fee; and festival-goers can enjoy free live music by Groove Heart Band at the Excursion Park Band Shell.

The festival will continue at 9 a.m. on Father’s Day with an Antique Auto Show along the Promenade (north of JFK Boulevard), where scores of vintage cars and trucks will be on display. Also on Sunday, the Snake Brothers Band will perform on the Promenade at JFK Boulevard from 10 a.m. to noon.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, trophies will be presented to the winners of the Antique Auto Show. Then, about 1:30 p.m., the vehicles entered in the auto show will begin parading through town, starting along Pleasure Avenue (from 44th to 93rd streets) and then along Landis Avenue (from 93rd to JFK Boulevard).