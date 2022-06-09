Sea Isle City Knights of Columbus fills 127 backpacks with toiletries for Ukrainian children

SEA ISLE CITY — After receiving a request from the Knights of Columbus at Vineland Council #2531 for donated items for Ukrainian children, the members of KofC Madonna Maria Council #3560 of Saint Joseph Catholic Church organized a parish drive to collect first aid kits, stuffed animals, blankets, toiletries, coloring books, cleansing wipes, energy bars and backpacks.

The drive left the Knights with enough items to fill 127 backpacks, which were scheduled to leave the United States for Europe on Tuesday in a 40-foot shipping container obtained by the Vineland Knights. The container, which will also carry items donated by other Catholics in the region, will be shipped to the members of KofC Council #15267 in Tomaszow Lubelski, Poland, who will then distribute the donations to Ukrainian refugees there as well as displaced citizens living inside Ukraine.

“Our drive is going well overall,” said Albert Karwowski, a former KofC District 48 Deputy and current member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Vineland. “Sea Isle City’s Knights were one of the largest contributors of children’s supplies. Those guys did an awesome job. We were hoping for 25 backpacks from Sea Isle City, and we received 127.”

“This effort shows that free people will always band together against tyranny and repression,” said Madonna Maria Council Grand Knight Ed McFadden. “As Christians, we need to do all we can to help the people of Ukraine; and, as Knights of Columbus, this is part of our ongoing mission to help others. This is what Knights do.”

For more information about the Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church in Sea Isle, visit stjosephsic.org.

To learn more about the donated items being collected by Vineland Council #2531, email kofcvld2531@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.