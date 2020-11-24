 Skip to main content
Sea Isle City holiday parade Nov. 27
Sea Isle City holiday parade Nov. 27

Mayor Len Desiderio will host a Holiday Parade along Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City on Friday, Nov. 27, starting 7 p.m. The parade will include costumed characters, fire engines and the event's guest of honor, Santa Claus.

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio will host a socially-distanced holiday parade along Landis Avenue starting 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. The parade will feature a variety of costumed characters, fire engines and other city vehicles, plus a festive holiday float carrying Santa Claus.

“Unfortunately, the Holiday Extravaganza normally held on Thanksgiving weekend has been canceled,” said Desiderio. “However, we are hosting this parade on November 27 so children can see that Santa Claus hasn’t forgotten the people of Sea Isle City.”

The parade route will begin at 29th Street and Landis Avenue, continue south on Landis to 94th Street, then immediately continue north along Landis Avenue to JFK Boulevard.

For more information about holiday events taking place in Sea Isle City, please go to VISITSICNJ.com or call the Sea Isle City Tourism Office at 609-263-8687.

