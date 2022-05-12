Sea Isle City Garden Club will host their annual flower sale May 21-22

SEA ISLE CITY — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sea Isle City Garden Club will host its 2022 Flower Sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 21 and 22 at the Dealy Field Basketball Courts, 6108 Central Ave., where the public can purchase hanging floral baskets, pots filled with colorful blossoms, herbs and annuals in flats and 4½-inch nursery pots.

Only cash or checks will be accepted. Proceeds from the Flower Sale benefit the Garden Club’s charitable efforts.

“After two years of not hosting the Flower Sale, we are very happy to have this event take place once again,” said organizer Donna Hadfield. “Many people look forward to the Flower Sale year after year, and we have already received phone calls inquiring when it will take place this year — so we hope it will be a success.”

For more information about the Sea Isle City Garden Club’s Flower Sale, call 609-263-1157.