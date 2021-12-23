Scoop Taylor Tip-Off Classic title winners

WILDWOOD CREST — Championships were decided at the Scoop Taylor Tip-Off Classic, a grammar school basketball tournament held at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center featuring dozens of boys and girls grades 5-6 and grades 7-8 teams.

The following are recaps from the championship games:

Junior Varsity Girls — Margaret Mace 22, Dennis Township 7: Aubrey Bradway scored eight points and Antoinette Cooper chipped in six points for the Falcons. Dennis got four points from Juniper King and three points from Reilly Kelso.

Junior Varsity Boys — Ocean City 46, Wildwood Islanders 31: Zac Rueter poured in 20 points and Alex Whitworth added nine points for Ocean City. Michael Sciarra swished 12 points and Evan Papageorgiou contributed six points in the loss.

Varsity Girls — Upper Township 29, Dennis Township 28: Abbey Cappelletti sank 15 points and Jada Smith added six points for the winners. Lily King led all scorers with 18 points and Mya Robinson added eight points in the loss.

Varsity Boys — Wildwood Islanders 23, Upper Township 21: Alex Daniel produced 11 points and Calvin Kiker added five points for the Islanders. Ryan Hendricks and Tighe Olek each scored five points in the loss.