Santa’s Fish Fry & Beer Garden to raise funds for West Cape May Christmas parade

WEST CAPE MAY — The first West Cape May Community Christmas parade fundraiser of 2022 will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Backyard Park at 732 Broadway.

Join fellow parade supporters in a fish fry and beer garden while listening to live music from local musicians. There will be a cornhole tournament starting at 1 p.m. This event is family friendly.

The event is being hosted by the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, with proceeds benefiting the West Cape May Community Christmas Parade and the fire company.

Additional information will be available as the event date gets closer and can be found at westcapemay.us or on Facebook at West Cape May Community Christmas Parade.