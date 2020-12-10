Santa Claus is coming to town in Lower

The Santa parade route will be as follows: Starting at the Millman Center at 6 p.m., Santa will head south on Bayshore Road to Johnathan Hoffman Boulevard. Then it will continue on Shunpike Road to Ferry Road. From Ferry Road to Beach Drive to Townbank Road. Santa will continue on Townbank Road to Seashore Road and make a left onto Church Road. The parade will then turn right from Church Road onto Route 9. Then right from Route 9 onto Breakwater Road. It will make a right on Breakwater Road and will end on Breakwater Plaza.