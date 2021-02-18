Saint Maximilian Kolbe hosting online Lent Talks

In preparation for the Easter season, Msgr. Peter Joyce and the parish of Saint Maximilian Kolbe, along with its Life and Justice Ministry, are hosting a Lenten series discussing, "What it Means to Love Your Neighbor." Classes will be held via Zoom.

The series will begin 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 with "Life and Dignity of the Human Person, Option for the Poor and Vulnerable" by Patrick Barry, Program Director of Refugee and Immigrant Services. Additional topics include March 1, "Call to Family, Community, and Participation" with Bethany Welch, PhD, urban studies professor at Rutgers University-Camden; March 8, "Solidarity" with Kim Mazyck, Senior Manager of Engagement and Educational Outreach at Catholic Charities USA; March 15, "Care of God’s Creation" with Sr. Mary Beth Hamm, SSJ, Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation Coordinator for the Sisters of Bon Secours; and March 22, "Catholic Social Teaching and the Common Good" with Kevin Hickey, Executive Director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Camden.