Rutgers Cooperative Extension to present virtual program on chocolate

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County's Family and Community Health Sciences Program will present the virtual program "Functional Foods — Chocolate" from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, is free and open to the public.

The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. This program will increase participant’s knowledge about the plant's origin, historical facts, processing and preparation of chocolate.

“Additionally, the goal is to create an understanding of the current research and possible health benefits of chocolate and identify the recommendations for including chocolate in a healthful plant-based diet,” Zellers said.

To register in advance for Functional Foods — Chocolate on Feb. 9, see go.rutgers.edu/tw8w8h7y. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the webinar. For more information about the program, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222, or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.