Rutgers Cooperative Extension offers virtual program Beating Winter Blues

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County's Family and Community Health Sciences program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program, Beating Winter Blues, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series FCHS is offering the fourth Thursday of the month except for the months of November, December and June.

The Lunch & Learn series is presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor.

“I am excited to continue this series that allows participants to eat their lunch while they learn in their offices or at home,” Zellers said.

This presentation will identify the symptoms of winter blues, explain seasonal affective disorder, provide tips for beating the winter blues, and help participants set a smart goal to beat the winter blues.

To register in advance for Beating Winter Blues on Thursday, Jan. 28, see go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County You Tube channel.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in person programming at this time, however, virtual programming is being offered. Please follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty for the latest program details. Also, for up-to-date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.