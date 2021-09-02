Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County to hold virtual mushroom workshop

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences will present the virtual program “Functional Foods: Mushrooms,” from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Public Library, is free and open to the public.

The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. Participants of this program will learn historical, processing and preparation facts about mushrooms, their health benefits, and how to include them in a healthful plant-based diet.

“The program will increase participants’ knowledge of mushrooms and their understanding of the current research and recommendations regarding the inclusion of mushrooms in their diet,” said Zellers.

To register in advance for Functional Foods: Mushrooms on Sept. 14, go to: https://go.rutgers.edu/tg5asfyw. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the webinar. For more information about the program, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222, or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.